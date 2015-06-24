Trending

Tidal's interim CEO leaves the music streaming service

By News 

After barely two months in the role, Tidal's interim CEO, Peter Tonstad, has left the company.

In an official statement, Tidal said, "we are thankful to Peter for stepping in as interim CEO and wish him the best for the future.

"Tidal, will be transitioning to a permanent CEO as part of our strategic plan to create a leading platform, and current executives in New York and Oslo will continue to lead our rapidly developing innovation and content initiatives until our new CEO is in place."

It's been a turbulent few months for Jay-Z's music-streaming service. Tonstad is the second CEO to part with the company this year - he follows in the footsteps of previous boss Andy Chen, who left Tidal back in April.

Tidal has come in for some criticism since its star-studded US relaunch which was judged to have put too much focus on the superstar-backers who include include Madonna, Beyonce and Kanye West.

The news on Tonstad's departure comes just days before Apple's rival music-streaming service, Apple Music, rolls out to consumers.

Read our Tidal review

MORE: Can Tidal take high-quality audio to the mainstream?

MORE: Apple Music streaming service - everything you need to know