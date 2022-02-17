These might just be the ultimate gaming headphones for audiophiles

Bang & Olufsen has announced a new version of its Beoplay Portal wireless gaming headphones. The BeoPlay Portal PC PS offers the same luxe design as the original, but is "fully compatible" with PS5, PS4 and PC – as well as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Latency should be nice and low, too, thanks to the addition of a shiny new 2.4GHz wireless dongle that promises "a faster connection across USB-C input devices" (PC and Playstation). The presence of Bluetooth 5.1 means Nintendo Switch owners and mobile gamers can also use the new headphones.

Other upgrades include a major boost in battery life. While the old model tapped out after 24 hours (over Bluetooth, with active noise cancelling switched on), the new cans claim a whopping 42 hours. Xbox Wireless playtime has also increased, from 12 hours to 19 hours. Impressive.

As with the original model, the Beoplay Portal PC PS headphones offer Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos for Headphones support and on-ear touch controls. There's also a "virtual boom arm", which B&O says eliminates the need for the traditional boom arm found on most gaming headsets.

Two 40mm drivers with neodymium magnets – plus support for the AptX, AAC and SBC audio codecs – should deliver decent sound whether you're streaming music or strafing enemy positions.

Looking to level up your gaming gear? The Beoplay Portal PC PS headphones are available now in black, grey and navy, priced at £449 / $499 (around AU$700).

