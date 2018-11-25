These are the 5 best Cyber Monday headphones deals

Black Friday may be over, but plenty of deals and discounts are rolling through to Cyber Monday (26th November). So if you've left your sales shopping to the last minute, fear not!

It's no surprise that pages and pages of headphones are on the end on healthy Cyber Monday deals. But if you're bored of browsing and just wanted to be pointed in the right direction, you've come to the right place.

We've scoured the internet and picked the five best Cyber Monday headphones deals – from Award-winning AKG home over-ears to five-star Sony wireless noise-cancellers – to save you endlessly scrolling through them all.

None of our picks your style or budget? You can always do a bit of scrolling through our longer best Cyber Monday headphones deals page.

Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-cancelling headphones £299.99 £129.99 at Currys

They may not be the latest model in Bose's successful QuietComfort noise-cancelling headphone range, but these 2014 Award-winners are still fantastic, combining noise-cancelling with Bluetooth and a 35-hour battery life. Now down to just £130, they're a true bargain.View Deal

AKG K550 MK3 headphones for £199.95 £99.95 at Richer Sounds

The AKG K550 MK3 headphones received our 2017 Awards honour and have now dropped in price by a whopping £100 this Black Friday. That gets a rousingly musical sound with no obvious deficiencies, and a beefy, comfortable build - perfect for home use.View Deal

Beats by. Dre Powerbeats Wireless 3 sports in-ears (Brick Red) £170 £100 at HMV

These sporty headphones are sweat- and water-resistant; boast a 12-hour battery life (with Fast Fuel giving you an hour of playback from a 5-minute charge); and instantly set up to an Apple device – just power on the headphones on and hold them near it. And then there's the street cred Beats headphones carry...View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM2 headphones (Black) £269 £199 at Richer Sounds

These five-star Sony headphones may now have a successor, but for those looking to save some cash these great wireless noise-cancelling cans will be just the ticket - especially now they’re 22% off. At this price, they deserve serious consideration. Deal ends 30th November.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N headphones (Black) £150 £79 at Amazon

On a tighter budget? Sony comes in once more. More affordable alternatives to the model above, these budget wireless noise-cancelling headphones offer 35-hour battery life (with 10 minutes of charge delivering an hour’s playback), app control and a swivel design. Deal ends 30th November.View Deal

Headphones deals retailer pages

Best Richer Sounds Cyber Monday deals

The best Amazon Cyber Monday UK deals

Best Sevenoaks Cyber Monday deals

Best Superfi Cyber Monday deals

Best John Lewis Cyber Monday deals

Best Currys Cyber Monday deals

The best Argos Cyber Monday UK deals