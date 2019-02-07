The Klipsch R5 Wireless are tiny wireless sports earbuds

Size isn't everything but when it comes to a pair of earphones for running or in the gym, most people would probably prefer something on the smaller and lighter side. Klipsch has aimed squarely at that market with its new R5 Wireless earphones.

"Extra-small" is how Klipsch describers these in-ears, which feature a 5mm speaker driver, which is certainly smaller than earphones rivals on the market. They're not true wireless earbuds, which opt for no wires whatsoever, but they keep things to a minimum with a thin flexible cable between the buds. (There's already an R5 neckband version.)

The earphones feature support for the superior aptX and AAC Bluetooth 4.2 wireless codecs, promise a decent 8 hours of battery life and are IPX4 water resistant. Promising to be the "most comfortable headphones on the planet", the R5 Wireless come with Klipsch's patented oval ear tips, Comply Ts-100 Comfort foam tips and 'ear wings' to help them stay in your ears.

Compatible with most phones, Android and Apple, they feature a microphone for taking voice calls, too. The Klipsch R5 Wireless are on sale now, priced £100/$89.