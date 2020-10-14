The 8 best Prime Day deals under $50 (and some under $100 too)

The Prime Day sale is awash with plenty of pricey product, from 4K TVs and projectors to premium headphones and serious wireless speakers. But if you're nearly all spent out – and at this late stage of the Prime Day game, we don't blame you – and have just a little bit of cash still to splash, we've found some excellent Prime Day deals under $50.

From heavily discounted AirPods rivals to well reduced Amazon Echo devices, here are the best cheap Prime Day deals still available...

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + 6 months' music $49.99 $18.99

Amazon's little hockey puck-shaped smart speaker is its best selling Echo device – one listen and you'll see why. It's small enough to easily move between rooms, and the unobtrusive design will suit any decor. The sound isn't half bad for the size, either. Plus six months' Amazon Music Unlimited, too. View Deal

JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds $100 $39.95

16 hours of battery, quick charging, touch controls and most importantly a 60 per cent discount... on paper this looks to be an excellent Prime Day deal.View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset $80 $50

With a $30 discount for Prime Day, this popular gaming headset is a best seller. Just look at those Amazon customer reviews! They're wired with in-line controls and a retractable mic, with 50mm drivers that promise big sound.View Deal

Sony MDRXB50AP Extra Bass earbuds $50 $29.99 at Amazon

The standard (non-bass-boosted) versions won our Product of the Year Award way back for their superbly comfortable and secure fit and solid, weighty and punchy delivery.

View Deal

SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC card $60 $42.74

Got a portable music player with an expandable microSD slot? A 400GB capacity can expand your music library by hundred of albums and plenty of hi-res tracks.View Deal

Cables - of all kinds!

OK so a cable probably won't be your most exciting Prime Day purchase, but they're something we always need. From USB-C to Lightning cables, there's plenty on sale from just a few dollars.View Deal

Anker PowerCore powerbank $40 $31.99

A powerbank that promises to keep your phone replenished on the go. For reference, it can charge the iPhone 8 almost seven times, the Galaxy S8 five times or the iPad mini 4 twice.

Expired? Try this Anker PowerCore powerbankView Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 smart speaker $89.99 £44.99

Here, Alexa gains video to bring a satisfying boost to its abilities. We gave this video-enhanced smart hub five stars in our tests, and now, you can nab one for half price.View Deal

See all the Amazon Prime Day tech deals under $50

Bigger budget? Best Prime Day deals under $100

Shure SE215 wired earbuds $200 $69

These in-ears use the same monitor technology road tested by musicians and cram it into a package small enough to fit in your ears. These established earphones offer a bassy flavour and rich, weighty, detailed sound – and they're now hugely discounted. A no brainer, if you don't mind the wires.View Deal

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker $120 $99 at Amazon

The latest in the long line of Flip speakers, the Flip 5 is trim in terms of features and big on sound quality. In fact, we don't think you can get better sound for under $100.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet $150 $79.99

With a big (10-inch) screen, solid audio and easy operation, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is an excellent budget tablet. You could do far worse, even if you were to spend a lot more.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 $89.99 $54.99 at Amazon

This is a seriously low price for a feature-packed Fire HD tablet. Sure, it's built for entertainment rather than work, but $55 gets you a decent 8in display, 10 hour battery life and Alexa voice control. Currently 40% off for Prime Day. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon's streaming box packs Alexa voice controls, a huge suite of apps (including Apple TV), and 4K picture quality to really show off all your favorite movies and TV shows. At this price, it would be rude not to.View Deal