The Apple Music app is now available on LG smart TVs

You can now watch and listen to the Apple Music app on your LG smart TV. The app brings over 90 million tracks and music videos in 4K to the big screen, along with over 30,000 curated playlists, live radio and time-synced lyrics for a good old-fashioned singalong.

It landed exclusively on Samsung smart TVs back in April 2020, so LG is a good 19 months behind its competitor.

The app is free from LG's content store in available regions. It works on LG smart TVs running LG's webOS 4.0 and later.

While a welcome addition, it won't give you the full Apple Music experience. According to flatpanelsHD, the app doesn't support Dolby Atmos or lossless streaming, which are two hallmarks of Apple Music. Atmos allows spatial audio, which means as you turn your head the sound reacts accordingly, while lossless means a higher bitrate for better quality sound files.

