The 7 best Amazon Prime Day headphones deals live right now

Amazon Prime Day may be in its, er, prime, but already we have been hugely impressed with the quality of headphones deals on offer. Arguably, this is the tech category that has seen the best discounts in the Prime Day sale so far.

Not only do we have quality but also quantity too – and this is where the problem lies. With so many headphones on offer, which pair do you pick? That's where we come in; we've trawled through the Prime Day headphones deals to select the very best.

There's something for everyone here – true wireless earbuds, wireless and noise-cancelling over-ears and cheap in-ears, from $69 to $199. And yes, the AirPods are in there because Prime Day has thrown up the best AirPods prices we've ever seen.

So, without further ado these are the 7 best Prime Day 2020 headphones deals out there....

Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds $250 $174.95

Don't fancy AirPods? Want something better for exercise? We're fans of the Powerbeats Pros for a number of reasons. Build quality is excellent, as is their fit and list of useful features. These true wireless earbuds come into their own for exercise, so this rare saving shouldn't be sniffed at.View Deal

Shure SE215 wired earbuds $200 $69

These in-ears use the same monitor technology road tested by musicians and cram it into a package small enough to fit in your ears. These established earphones offer a bassy flavour and rich, weighty, detailed sound – and they're now hugely discounted. A no brainer, if you don't mind the wires.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT ANC BT headphones $200 $143.99

These wireless noise-cancellers were already a strong mid-range option at their full price, and they're now available with a $56 discount. They lack the outright transparency of the best, but there's a lot to like here, not least the excellent battery life and aptX Low Latency support. View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds $230 $178

A new benchmark for true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM3s combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Our favourite truly wireless earbuds, now generously discounted.View Deal

Sony WH-CH710N ANC BT headphones $199 $88

A saving of over half price is a crazy good deal for a pair of Sony's over-ear noise-cancellers. Midrange versions of the class-leading Sony WH-1000XM4s, they boast Sony's new adjustable noise-cancelling technology and a 35-hour battery life with quick charge.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II ANC BT headphones $349 $199

Not the latest Bose wireless noise-cancellers, but impressive all the same. These Boses are great on-the-go, with a detailed sound, effective noise-cancellation and Google Assistant integration. We liked them at their original price, we love them at $199.View Deal

