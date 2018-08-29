UPDATE: Amidst talk of 100th birthday celebrations, its latest OLED TVs and - hold your breath - the company's first hard crust bread maker, Panasonic used its IFA 2018 press conference this afternoon to discuss its forthcoming SC-C50 premium wireless speaker. While it fittingly made its debut earlier this year at the Munich High End Show, only now do we know more about pricing and availability.

The SC-C50 is due in September and will cost a cool €749 (which should equate to around £700). So will it be able to rub shoulders with the Naim Mu-sos and B&O A6s of the five-star wireless speaker world? We sure look forward to finding out.

Technics' new speaker sits loud and proud on the brand's IFA 2018 stand

Original story (11.05.18)

In a nice break from announcing super-expensive turntables, Technics has used the Munich High End Show 2018 to whip the covers off a brand-new, 'premium wireless speaker system' - the OTTAVA S SC-C50.

From the outside, it's a curvaceous aluminium item, reasonably compact (37.5cm wide) and tricked out with a small OLED display on top and heat-dissipating fins at the rear.

Under the skin, the SC-C50 features a total of seven speakers (three 6.5cm midrange drivers, three 16mm tweeters and a 12cm subwoofer) powered by a total of 100 watts of amplification.

Google Chromecast is built-in, as is comptability with Spotify, Deezer, Tidal, internet radio and network playback. The SC-C50 can be controlled via Google Assistant if a Google voice-activated speaker is on the same network.

Bluetooth connectivity is also on the menu, and the SC-C50 has a digital optical input alongside USB-A, Ethernet and 3.5mm analogue sockets.

The Technics can handle digital audio files up to 24bit/384kHz and DSD up to double-speed.

There's no word as yet regarding price or availability - as soon as Technics makes with the information we'll bring it to you.

