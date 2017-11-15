Along with the likes of festival t-shirts and tea towels, you can now thank (or scorn) TEAC for adding turntables to the list of tie-dyed things.

In a market as saturated as affordable record players, TEAC has decided that a flamboyantly colourful finish is the way to make the TN-420 stand out.

Underneath the tie-dye finish (achieved by a "hydro-graphics printing process") is an MDF chassis, with an aluminium platter above it.

More typically for a turntable at this price, the TN-420 operates at 33.3 and 45rpm speeds and has a moving magnet cartridge – in this case, the Audio Technica AT95E.

The belt-drive deck not only has switchable phono and line level outputs, but also a USB output (fed by an analogue-to-digital converter) for recording vinyl to digital files on a computer or laptop – much like the Audio Technica AT-LP5.

With the similarly-priced Audio Technica being one of its main rivals, the TEAC TN-420 will have to do more than just catch the eye to make a lasting impression. For now, we'll file it under 'interesting'.

