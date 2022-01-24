TCL 4K QLED TV deal: get a new 55" TV for just $399 in time for the Super Bowl

With Super Bowl LVI on the horizon, cheap TV deals are beginning to drop thick and fast – and this is one we think worthy of further investigation. Want to go big and save big before the huge event on February 13th? Well, you're in luck.

Right now, this 55-inch 4K UHD TCL 5-Series smart Google TV is just $399 at Best Buy, a stonking saving of $250, making it one of the best larger TV deals we've seen in some time.

And if you really want a cinematic experience from the comfort of your couch, Best Buy is also offering the 65-inch model for $200 off, at $699 (was $899).

TCL 55" 4K QLED TV: $649 $399 at Best Buy (save $250)

This epic deal saves you $250 TCL's 55-inch 4K TV with the Google smart platform inbuilt. Want quality on a budget? This TV boasts a quantum-dot 4K QLED picture plus Google's smart TV software at a super low price. It also features Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10+ and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. Bargain!



TCL 65" 4K QLED TV: $899 $699 at Best Buy (save $200) Got to have a bigger screen? We applaud you – this is the Super Bowl after all. Best Buy has also put the 65-inch model on sale for $699. That's $200 off and the lowest price we've seen to date for this particular TV.



These particular TCL TV models feature a 4K Ultra HD display with a QLED panel, Dolby Vision HDR support and a variable refresh rate – although we feel duty bound to mention, in case you didn't know, that Super Bowl LVI won’t be shown in 4K by network host NBC.

Thanks to the variable refresh rate, you should be able to catch every detail of the game and there's no need to worry about anyone hogging the remote either – Alexa and Google Assistant support is built-in, so you can control your TV just by talking to it.

After the clash is all done and dusted, you'll have access to streaming apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, Hulu, YouTube, Spotify, HBO Max and more – and thanks to its three HDMI ports, the TV will easily hook up to your soundbar, too.

Our advice: while we haven't tested these specific models, the UK-only 55-inch TCL 55RP620K with Roku gained a coveted five stars from this publication – a TV we said "absolutely nailed it" at the price.

Need more advice? See our feature entitled should you buy a TCL TV? Our verdict on TCL Roku TVs and more, but don't wait too long. We doubt these deals will last...

MORE:

Splash out on the best OLED TV deals

QLED vs OLED: which is the best TV technology?

Ask the experts: are Insignia TVs any good?