The best 65-inch and 75-inch TV deals: : 4K, OLED and smart TVs

Looking for the very best 65-inch and 75-inch TV deals? You're in the right place. It's a great time to make a big saving on a cheap TV, 4K TV, smart TV, OLED or QLED, with discounts still live following the Black Friday sales.

We've scoured all the big retailer's holiday sales online to find you the pick of the best big-screen TV deals available in the US and UK.

Look out for big savings on previous-generation TVs that still offer the latest features and streaming services, especially at 65-inch sizes and above. But you can find great TV deals on 2020 TVs, too.

Below you'll find every type of 4K TV deal you can imagine, from HD to 4K, OLED to QLED, and discounts on TVs from brands including LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio and more.

Best 65-inch and 75-inch TV deals (UK)

Today's best 65-inch TV deal LG OLED65CX 2020 OLED TV £2799 £1999 at John Lewis(save £800)

The 65-inch version LG's superb CX is still on offer, even if it's not quite as cheap as it was on Black Friday. But you can still save £800, and it's a brilliant performer that has all of the feature you need for next-gen gaming, such as 4K@120Hz support and VRR.View Deal

Philips 65OLED805 OLED TV: £2199 £1899 at Richer Sounds (save £300)

This OLED TV delivers superb picture performance, it sounds better than almost all rivals, and it's got awesome Ambilight for a touch of the spectacular. The Android TV operating system is packed with apps, too. It was great value at launch and is even more so now.View Deal

Samsung QE65Q95T QLED TV £2999 £1989 at Richer Sounds (save £1010)

Samsung's 4K flagship for 2020 has already shed a massive £1000 from its price. Despite a couple of specs being slightly downgraded from last year's equivalent model, we were extremely impressed with the Q95T when we reviewed it, praising its natural picture, improved motion and sound, and superb smart platform.View Deal

LG OLED65GX 2020 OLED TV £3499 £2299 at Richer Sounds (save £1200)

This brand new model for 2020 doesn't only offer the best OLED picture yet produced by LG, it also boasts a supremely thin and stylish chassis that's designed specifically for wall mounting. Best of all, it's already had a hefty discount.View Deal

Sony KD-65XH9005 65-inch 4K TV £1499 £1099 at Sevenoaks (save £400)

Sony's XH90 is a great TV at a great price. So much so, we've just given it a What Hi-Fi? Award for 2020. As well as the saving on the TV, this deal also allows you to save £30 on a Blu-ray player with your purchase.View Deal

Panasonic TX-65GZ2000B OLED TV £4295 £3289 at AV Online (save £1006)

This is probably the very best TV that we tested in 2019. If you're after a 65-inch TV and money is no object, this is the telly to get. Not only does it boast an exemplary OLED picture that trumps even LG's own models, it's got a speaker system with genuine up-firing drivers for Dolby Atmos sound.View Deal

Sony KD-65AG9 65in OLED TV £3999 £2499 at Sevenoaks (save £1500)

Sony's 2019 Master Series OLED majors on picture authenticity and has one of the best sound solutions of any current TV - hidden actuators vibrate the whole screen to make an excellent sound that matches the on-screen action perfectly. It's a pricey TV compared to many above, but it is £1500 more affordable than the original asking price.View Deal

Samsung QE75Q60T 75-inch QLED TV £2299 £1279 at Amazon (save £1020)

If you want to go massive without spending a fortune, the Q60T looks like an excellent option. It's a 4K QLED, so should be sharp, bright and vibrant, and it boasts the best, most app-packed operating system in the business.View Deal

Today's best 8K TV deal Samsung QE75Q800T £5499 £3499 at Amazon (save £2000)

Samsung's entry-level 75-inch 8K model looked like strong value when it launched at £5499, and it now seems like a bit of a bargain with this £2000 discount. The Q800T has fewer dimming zones than the Q900TS and Q950TS below, and it goes less bright, but 2000nits is still way more than enough for a super-punchy picture. This looks like a very good buy. Only seven left in stock!

View Deal

Samsung QE75Q900TS £6999 £4499 at Currys (save £2500)

This could well be the pick of the 8K deals. It's just like the Q950TS below, to which we recently bestowed an Award, but it comes in at a much lower price simply because it doesn't have the neat One Connect box. A great buy.View Deal

Samsung QE75Q950TS 8K OLED TV £7999 £6999 at Laptops Direct

The bigger the TV, the bigger the discount, and if you've got room for a 75-inch 8K TV in your house you can currently save a £500 off this five-star 8K TV from Samsung. It's a 2020 Awards winner, too.View Deal

Best 65-inch and 75-inch TV deals (US)

CHEAP 4K TV! Sceptre 65 inch 4K LED TV $899 $379 at Walmart (save $520)

A crazy low price on this Sceptre 65 inch 4K TV, which is currently available at an $520 saving via Walmart on the original price. It offers 4K UHD resolution, an LED screen, four HDMI connections and smart TV features.View Deal

Vizio 65-inch OLED H1 TV: $1999 $1499 at Best Buy (save $500)

Best Buy has knocked $500 off this Vizio 65-inch OLED, which packs in the same great features as on the 55in model further up the page, including Dolby Vision support, but with a bit more wow factor. View Deal

LG OLED BARGAIN! LG OLED65CX 4K OLED TV $2499 $2299 at Best Buy (save $300)

The CX is the sweet spot in LG's 2020 OLED TV range – it gets you all of LG's top picture tech at a great price, and that includes in the 65-inch screen size. Expect detail, richer colours and smooth motion. An astonishingly capable all-rounder. Not quite as cheap as on Black Friday but pretty close and still a great deal.View Deal

Sony XBR-65A9G OLED TV $3499 $2799 at Best Buy (save $700)

If you want the 65-inch A9 model then there's still a saving to be had with $700 off the list price at Best Buy on this model. The set includes Android TV, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 and the top-tier Sony picture processing.View Deal

Sony X800H 75-inch 4K smart TV: $1399 $1299 at Best Buy (save $100)

Fancy kickstarting your Christmas with a $100 discount on a Sony 4K TV? Here's your chance. The X800H boasts a premium design, high-contrast ratio and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10. OK, so it was down $999 on Cyber Monday but we still rate this as a good deal.View Deal

Samsung Q70T 4K QLED TV: $2200 $1497 at Amazon (save $700)

Don't miss this excellent deal on a Samsung 4K QLED TV that, at 75-inches, makes a serious statement. With a OneConnect box, impressive picture processing power and gamer-friendly features, it's a a steal. Save $700 for a limited time only. Only two left in stock!View Deal

Sony X950H 4K smart TV $3499 $2598 at Amazon (save $901)

This Sony TV is your ticket to telly heaven at thanks to a $901 discount. Powered by Android TV and Alexa voice control, you've got plenty of streaming apps and loads of TV tech built-in. A great saving on a monster TV.View Deal

Sony XBR-77A9G 4K OLED $4999 $3499 at Best Buy (save $1500)

How about the 77-inch? Over $1500 off one of the best-sounding TVs we've ever tested is a pretty sweet deal, especially when you consider that the A9 combines those impressive sonics with superb picture technology.View Deal