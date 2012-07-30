We've already seen the FM-only version of the Sonoro portable radio, and now comes the DAB/DAB+ version, the £129 GoLondon.

It sports interchangeable sleeves available in 11 colours: soft-touch black, white, red, green, purple, orange, blue or taupe, and felt sleeves in purple, green or grey. Additional sleeves cost £16 each.

Other features include a telescopic aerial, a clear LCD display, FM/RDA radio, a rear-mounted 3.5mm stereo input jack and drip-proof RBS casing. A rechargeable NiMH battery lasts for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

A Bluetooth version of the Sonoro radio, GoParis, will be available this autumn for £99.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook