Sky is releasing ten limited edition Sky+ 1TB HD set-top boxes in time for Christmas.

The boxes have been created to celebrate 10 years of the Sky+ service and have been designed by some of Britain's top fashion, fabric and jewellery designers.

Those involved in the project include Matthew Wiliamson, Richard Nicoll, Basso & Brooke, Agent Provocateur, Celia Birtwell, Julie Verhoeven, Jay Jay Burridge (shown above), Solange Azagury-Partridge (below) and Farrow & Ball.

The collection is available to pre-order now from the Sky website. The designer boxes cost £49 for existing Sky customers upgrading to the HD pack or £149 for new customers joining with the HD pack.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook