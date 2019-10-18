Sky TV deal: Netflix and Sky Entertainment bundle now £25/month

Just as the days are getting colder and the nights are drawing in, Sky is giving you an excuse to increase the time you spend on your sofa in your dressing gown and slippers – not that you needed one, of course – by launching a new Sky TV deal.

The limited-time offer, which starts today, combines Sky Entertainment and Netflix Standard (HD) for £25 per month. The two offerings have separate monthly prices of £25 and £9 respectively, so the bundle essentially saves you – quick Friday afternoon maths – £9 each month.

Sky Entertainment + Netflix £25 per month

Save £6 per month with Sky's latest entertainment TV bundle, which is ideal for the movie- and TV-binging couch potato. Get everything Sky Entertainment offers as well as Netflix in HD quality for £25 per month.

For the uninitiated, Sky Entertainment gives you access to 300 Sky TV channels and over 500 box sets, while Netflix offers thousands of new and old movies and TV shows, including an increasing catalogue of Netflix Originals. Both Sky and Netflix have just won 2019 What Hi-Fi? Awards for their video service platforms, so you know you'd be subscribing to two quality propositions.

Available on Sky Q only, the offer is open to new and existing customers who take out an 18 month contract. Existing Netflix subscribers can keep their existing account and profiles, and watch the streaming service through their Sky Q box (Netflix is now fully integrated onto the Sky Q platform) or via the Netflix app on another device.

More of a movie or sports fan than a TV show binger? There are several more Sky TV deals available for your perusal.

