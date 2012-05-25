Sky is getting all patriotic with the release of this special edition Union Jack universal remote for its Sky+ HD box.

Manufactured by One-For-All, and fitted with the latest Rev9 software, it can handle all the standard Sky commands as well as operating the majority of TVs, tuning the picture and switching between different sources.

The chip inside is double the size of the one used on the standard remote, and means the controller is compatible with even more TV brands – 727 in total.

Battery life is "significantly improved", claims Sky, and the memory retention is now permanent, so you won't need to re-programme the device once you've set it up.

The Sky Jubilee remote costs £30 and is available from Argos, Asda and Sainsbury's.

