Save £50 on Samsung 4K Blu-ray player and soundbar, this weekend only

If you've just upgraded your TV and the rest of your home cinema set-up needs improving, Samsung has a deal on its UBD-7500 4K/HDR Blu-ray player and HW-MS550 soundbar this weekend that might pique your interest.

Both models are available with a £50 discount, bringing the Samsung UBD-7500 4K Blu-ray player down to just £129 and the Samsung HW-MS550 soundbar is reduced to £199. To get the discount go to the Samsung UK website and enter the discount code EARLYXMAS50 at checkout.

You'll also qualify for a copy of the Incredibles 2 on 4K Blu-ray and six months free popcorn with the UBD-7500 and a six-month free popcorn and movie subscription if you buy the soundbar and Blu-ray player as a bundle.

Offer ends at midnight this Sunday, 2nd November.