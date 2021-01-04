Samsung Galaxy S21 launch date confirmed for 14th January 2021

Samsung has set a date for the launch of its next big flagship phone, the Samsung Galaxy S21. The tech titan will reveal its latest range of Android devices – said to include the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra, plus the Galaxy Buds Pro earphones – on 14th January.

Samsung confirmed the date by blasting out invitations to Galaxy Unpacked 2021. The virtual event, which has the tagline, “Welcome to the Everyday Epic”, will start at 10am ET (3pm UK time). The Korean company has even opened pre-order reservations within its US-only Samsung Shop app.

The Galaxy S21 has been the subject of a predictably high number of leaks over recent months. Today's announcement follows a slew of rumours including leaked Galaxy S21 spec sheets, a trio of teaser videos and what appear to be the first official photos of the Galaxy S21 in various different colours.

As for the official launch date, this 3rd November 2020 tweet from tipster Jon Prosser advised tech fans to mark Thursday 14th January 2021 in their diaries. Turns out he was spot on...

We're expecting three Galaxy S21 phones to launch on 14th January: the 6.2in Galaxy S21, 6.7in Galaxy S21 Plus and 6.8in Galaxy S21 Ultra. The standard S21 and S21 Plus will have FHD+ screens, while the S21 Ultra takes the step up to a WQHD+ screen.

More recently, a tip-off via PhoneArena suggested the S21 will not sport the 1440p screen found on the standard Galaxy S20. Instead, Samsung has chosen a more "frugal" 1080p screen. The potential upside? A possible two-hour boost in battery. Could this be why Samsung has tagged the launch event, "Everyday Epic"?

There's not long to wait now. The new Galaxy S21 range will take centre-stage on the 14th, alongside the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro noise-cancelling wireless earbuds. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest news and rumours...

MORE:

Read all about it: Samsung Galaxy S21 release date, leaks and all of the news

Check out our definitive guide to the best smartphones for all budgets

Read our full review of the Samsung Galaxy S20