Fresh Samsung Galaxy S21 images show off the phone's smart new colours

Another day, another Samsung Galaxy S21 leak. These images (courtesy of WinFuture) look like the first official photos of the device, as opposed to marketing materials or unofficial renders, and they show the handset(s) in various different colours.

But just because there are many colours, that doesn't mean any of them are bright, primary hues. Rather, Samsung has gone for more muted tones, as indicated by the prefix 'phantom'.

Certain colours will be limited to certain models in the range, according to Android Police. It's rumoured the standard S21 will come in phantom violet, phantom pink, phantom grey and phantom white, while the S21 Plus will come in phantom grey, phantom black, and phantom violet colour schemes. And the S21 Ultra? Just two finishes: phantom black and phantom silver.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

The back of the device also looks a little different than in previous leaks. Specifically, the camera bump goes all the way to the edge of the device in the latest images, whereas in previous leaks it, well, hasn't.

WinFuture claims the S21 will support the S Pen stylus which was previously exclusive to the Galaxy Note series, but don't expect it to be bundled in the box – the S Pen will reportedly be sold separately.

We're expecting three Galaxy S21 handsets to launch on 14th January: the 6.2in Galaxy S21, 6.7in S21 Plus and 6.8in S21 Ultra. The standard S21 and S21 Plus will have FHD+ screens, while the S21 Ultra takes the step up to a WQHD+ screen.

Expect plenty more leaks before 14th January, so stay tuned for more...

