Leaked teaser video of Samsung Galaxy S21 shows new Android flagship in all its glory

It looks like Samsung wants to whet your appetite for its latest flagship phone. Leaked teaser videos – obtained by Android Police – appear to be the first official look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21, which is due out in 2021.

There's been no shortage of unofficial Galaxy S21 leaks (you'll find them here) but these 60-second trailers certainly look bonafide. Assuming they are indeed the work of Samsung, they provide a fascinating glimpse of the design of Samsung's next iPhone-killer.

The first video, below, shows off the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G in fetching Phantom Violet. As predicted, it has a flat rather than curved display, contained by a barely-there bezel. On the back sits a new triple camera set-up sporting a raised 'camera bump' a la the latest Apple iPhone 12.

Two further teaser videos lay bare the Galaxy S21 Plus and S21 Ultra. But while the 'Plus' version looks pretty much identical to the base S21, the range-topping 'Ultra' model sets itself apart with a curved display and a quad camera.

If you're keen on photography, the Ultra could be just the ticket. It's tipped to get a 10x super-telephoto zoom alongside an 108MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP 3x telephoto camera.

As we previously reported, the Galaxy S21 is said to be in production at this very moment. The most reliable tech tipsters generally agree that Samsung will announce the S21 in early 2021, with sales due to start around 6th March.

Most of the specs have leaked. The S21 will have a 6.2-inch display, the Plus will be 6.7 inches and the Ultra will reportedly sport a 6.8-inch screen. Android Police has also claimed that the S21 Ultra will support the S Pen, prompting rumours that the Galaxy Note series is set for the chop.

There's just one big question left to answer: how much will the Samsung Galaxy S21 cost? Well, the good news is that it's tipped to be around £800 ($899m, AU$1399). That's cheaper than its predecessor, the Galaxy S20, which launched at £899 ($999, AU$1499).

Weighing up whether to buy an S20 or wait for the S21? It won't be long now. We'll bring you all the official S21 news just as soon as it breaks.

