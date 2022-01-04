Samsung announces new Micro LED and Neo QLED TVs, but where are the QD-OLEDs?

Samsung has today revealed its 2022 TV line-up, including Micro LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs. However, conspicuously absent from the press release is any hint of the company’s highly anticipated QD-OLED models, despite the technology already winning a CES Innovation Award.

CES has recognised a ‘65-inch QD-Display’ from Samsung as the world’s first true RGB self-emitting Quantum Dot OLED display, saying that it revolutionises TV by combining the contrast levels of RGB OLED with the colour and brightness of quantum dots for ultimate visuals.

Although not yet announced, thanks to the CES Awards, we know that the QD-Display will feature Samsung’s Infinity One Design and immersive Object Tracking Sound technology. Sporting a 2022 Neo Quantum Processor, it will boast a 144Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 inputs.

(Image credit: Samsung)

At the top of Samsung’s officially unveiled models sit the brand’s Micro LEDs, which will be available in the three mammoth sizes of 110-inch, 101-inch and 89-inch. Samsung says the technology offers a best-in-class picture quality with up to 25 million micrometre-sized LEDs individually producing light and colour for heightened clarity and contrast levels.

The 2022 Micro LEDs will also support 20-bit greyscale depth, which Samsung claims will yield over 1 million increments of brightness and colour levels to improve its delivery of HDR.

All three Micro LED models will also feature in-built Dolby Atmos sound with top, side and bottom channel speakers as well as ‘Multi-View’ that lets users view content from any or all of the four HDMI ports in 4K@120fps. Art lovers will appreciate that the sets also have an ambient Art Mode that will include two exclusive ‘media pieces’ courtesy of designer Refik Anadol. And if you're looking to invest, Samsung's 2022 Smart Hub also has a new integrated NFT platform to help users discover, purchase and trade digital artwork (available across Micro LED, Neo QLED and The Frame).

(Image credit: Samsung)

The 2022 version of Samsung’s Neo Quantum Processor is set to enhance the brand’s range of Neo QLED TV’s with a range of new technologies, including the introduction of advanced contrast mapping with ‘BLU’ (back light unit). Samsung claims that this innovation will increase the brightness level from 12-bit to 14-bit gradation for greater control of each Mini LED, allowing the TV to regulate its brightness across 16,384 steps instead of the 4096 possible in 2021.

The software also features ‘Shape Adaptive Light’ technology, which Samsung says will analyse lines, shapes and surfaces to control the light emitted from the Quantum Mini LEDs for enhanced brightness and accuracy, and ‘Real Depth Enhancer', which is an algorithm that distinguishes objects against a background, processing them differently for a greater sense of depth.

Alongside upgrades in visuals, the 2022 Neo QLEDs get a sonic boost with Object Tracking Pro, which builds upon last year’s OTS (Object Tracking Sound) by incorporating up-firing speakers that help the TV's audio better move in tandem with the image on screen. The addition of top channel speakers also means that the new Neo QLEDs will also deliver Dolby Atmos sound.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Elsewhere, Samsung’s 2022 Lifestyle screens – The Frame, The Serif and The Sero – all receive a new Matte Display with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint protection.

The Frame, which aims to provide a realistic art-viewing experience, is available in sizes ranging from 32-inches to 85-inches, while the Serif gains a new larger size for 2022, making it available from 43-inches up to 65-inches.

The Sero, configurable in both horizontal and vertical aspects, acquires a new ‘MultiView’ function allowing users to simultaneously view different content on the top and bottom of the screen.

And if you’re a fan of the vertical aspect ratio, you’ll be pleased to know that the 2022 Neo QLED 4K/8K models (up to 65-inch) and The Frame can also now be used with the company’s Auto-Rotating Wall Mount and Stand with support for a vertical operating interface, including the Smart Hub offering apps such as YouTube and TikTok as well as mirroring and casting in the rotated mode.

Pricing and release dates for the new range are yet to be announced.

