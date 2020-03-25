Samsung 4K TV deal: this 55-in smart set is now almost half-price at Walmart

While Samsung's QLED line-up represents the pinnacle of the brand’s current 4K TV options, not everyone has that kind of budget. Thankfully, Samsung has a generous spread of 4K alternatives and one such range is the Samsung NU6900, an entry-level 4K LED TV model.

It launched in 2018 – making it one to consider now that the price of the 55-inch model has dropped even further at Walmart.

Samsung 55-in NU6900 4K UHD TV $600 $328 at Walmart

A great-value Samsung 4K TV at 45% off: 4K UHD resolution, an LED screen, two HDMI connections and smart TV features such as Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, YouTube and more. It's also complete with Samsung's PurColor and Auto Motion Plus features for vivid colors and smooth motion.View Deal

The NU6900 4K TV range spans five different screen sizes: 43 inch, 50 inch, 55 inch and 75 inch.

It's a flat panel, LED display, complete with Samsung's 120 Motion Rate and Auto Motion Plus for smooth motion, and PurColor, which promises to deliver a wide spectrum of colours.

On subject of colors, the TV does support HDR, including Samsung's own HDR10+, ensuring you get access not only to 4K video but the benefits of high dynamic range color.

The TV features a slim design at 38.1in x 22.5in x 3.1in with a simple stand that has a foot at either end – so if you choose one of the larger screen sizes, make sure your stand is wide enough.

Samsung's smart TV platform is one of the better ones and here you can use Universal Guide to search all your available TV content at once. You can use the Samsung SmartThings app to control your TV and other smart devices in one place, too.

There's Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, two HDMI inputs, with support for Audio Return Channel, plus a USB connection and DLNA streaming.

Should you buy it? Well, at this price it's an impressive proposition. While it's not a model we've tested thoroughly, Samsung does have form at this more affordable end of the market: 4K models such as the Samsung UE49RU8000 gained five stars at this publication.

MORE:

Best cheap 4K TVs 2020: the best budget TVs

Read all our Samsung reviews

Best OLED TVs 2020: the best budget and premium OLED TVs

OLED vs LED vs LCD: which is the best TV technology?