Roku's new $15 streaming stick is exclusive to Walmart this Black Friday

Roku has announced a new, ultra-affordable streaming stick – the $15 Roku LE, which is exclusive to Walmart this Black Friday.

It doesn't go on sale until 24th November online, and 26th November in Walmart stores. But don't worry, there are deals on other Roku streamers live right now.

At just $15, the LE is one of the cheapest streamers around. It offers HD picture quality rather than 4K (which is hardly surprising at this price), with access to all the usual live TV, sports, news, movies, shows and more.

It also manages to undercut the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, which, at $30, is twice the price.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is reduced by $20, taking it down to $29. That's a great price to get 4K streaming.

$29 at Walmart Roku Streaming Stick 4K $49 $29 at Walmart and Best Buy (save $20)

There's 20 bucks off Roku's 4K streamer at numerous retailers. 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ come as standard, as do all the usual streaming apps you would expect.

The Roku Premiere is discounted by $20 also at Best Buy. We're also promised the Roku Streambar will drop by $50 to $79, but not until 19th November.

