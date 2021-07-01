Quick! Budget five-star noise-cancelling earbuds hit rock-bottom price

Panasonic’s first noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, the brilliant RZ-S500W, have dropped to a new low price at Amazon. Normally $180, the five-star buds can be had for just $80. That's a huge 56 per cent discount.

The five-star Panasonic RZ-S500W have solid looks and specs for their original price, while the sound is as detailed, accurate and transparent as you could hope for at this level. There aren't many rivals we prefer – and certainly not at their reduced price.

Panasonic RZ-500W deal at Amazon

Panasonic RZ-S500W (black) $179.99 $79.99 (save $100)

Panasonic’s most premium true wireless earbuds prove a classy option an expansive detailed presentation, excellent noise cancelling and superb touch controls. Also available in white for just $80.View Deal

As you might expect of a product from a respected consumer electronics brand, the Panasonic RZ-S500W boast a comprehensive spec sheet. Active noise cancelling is joined by ambient mode to amplify surrounding noise when the time is right; twin beamforming microphones to increase the clarity of voices and reduce noise during calls; and a total of 19.5 hours of playtime with ANC activated (6.5 hours from the buds, 13 from the charging case).

Another neat feature includes a USB-C quick-charge so that a 15-minute re-juice can deliver 70 minutes of playback, even with noise-cancelling deployed. You also get Alexa built-in, plus IPX4 water resistance for rainy days.

We rated them the full five stars when they were available at $150. When you consider that, and the fact they have noise-cancelling, touch-capacitive controls, in-app features and good build quality, the Panasonic RZ-S500W are a bargain at $80.

Head over to Amazon now – these kinds of price drops can sell out at any moment.

