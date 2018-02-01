Quad claims the Artera Solus, a combined CD transport, DAC, preamplifier and power amplifier, will be able to achieve a performance "on par with much more expensive multi-component hi-fi systems".

So it's not exactly aiming low, then.

At the heart of the hi-fi is the ES9018 Sabre32 Reference digital-to-analogue converter. It's a 32-bit, eight-channel, DAC that means the Atera Solus is capable of playing PCM data up to a 32-bit/384kHz resolution (as well as DSD64, 128, and 256).

There are four digital filter options, so you can adjust the audio from both CDs and your external sources to your liking. The Artera Solus has five digital inputs (two coaxial, two optical and one USB Type B), while a pair of RCA phono inputs are ready for analogue sources.

This is also the first Artera product to offer Bluetooth connectivity, using the aptX codec for 'CD-like' 16-bit/44.1kHz audio. With outputs, there is a choice of RCA and XLR connections.

That's not the limit of the Atera Solus' connectivity... although you'll have to wait a little longer for the beefed-up version. Quad is to launch a premium, wi-fi equipped model, controlled by an app, in the autumn.

For now, the Artera Solus will be available in February, with a choice of black or silver front panels, priced £1500.

