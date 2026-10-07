Eversolo's new power amp promises "clean, detailed and dynamic reproduction"

Eversolo's AMP-F8 is a serious piece of kit for serious listeners. Because it's a power amplifier, you'll need a separate preamp as well, so it's very much for those taking the separates approach to hi-fi.

But as anyone who's ever done so will confirm, it's worth the effort.

The AMP-F8 was unveiled at High End Vienna in June, but it's just been announced that it goes on sale in the UK next week. So why is it worth considering?

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Well, there's the power, for one thing. With generous power reserves, it can drive large speakers – in bridged mode, it delivers up to 500W into 8Ω, in stereo mode, 180W per channel into 8Ω and 280W per channel into 4Ω.

This delivers "a greater sense of scale, while helping bass remain firm, elastic and controlled," Eversolo says.

Its performance is kept stable by a custom 800W high-power toroidal linear power supply that reduces interaction between channels for more stable imaging and more control during dynamic output. And there are 24 custom audio-grade filter capacitors to reduce power-supply ripple and support stronger transient current response, enabling quick energy release as required to give dynamic sections of music more composure.

Mechanical vibrations and interference are suppressed by the integrated DC blocking circuit, giving the amplification circuit a cleaner, more stable power supply.

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All this helps keep total harmonic distortion as low as 0.003 per cent, resulting in less unwanted colouration and a sound reproduction that's closer to the original recording.

The signal-to-noise ration of 115dB promises a "cleaner and quieter sonic background" to reveal the subtle details of a track more clearly. In low-level audio signals, noise and external interference is minimised thanks to the AMP-F8's dual differential amplification architecture with symmetrical circuitry and precision negative feedback design. It promises to remain natural and transparent-sounding both with big dynamic shifts and subtle details.

The damping factor over 400 should reduce unwanted movement caused by driver inertia, keep the bass firm and clear with deeper extension and a faster transient response. And the Class AB amplification architecture employs three pairs of precision-matched high-current MOSFET power devices for each channel to distribute power more evenly and reduce distortion.

It also looks the part, thanks to its dual analogue VU meters whose needles move in real time to reflect changes in level and dynamics.

The chassis is precision CNC machined with an anodised sandblasted finish, and promises to suppress physical resonance while improving thermal efficiency and electromagnetic shielding. Combined with its natural convection cooling system and optimised internal layout, it should remain stable even during long listening sessions and under heavy sonic loads.

It also has XLR balanced and RCA unbalanced inputs, making it compatible with preamplifiers, DACs and high-end music sources.

It's out next week in the UK, and costs £1749 (around $2300 / AU$3300) through Decent Audio.

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