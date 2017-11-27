QED has announced details of its latest entry-level speaker cable. XT25 is intended as a 'first upgrade' cable for systems of all types: stereo, home cinema, custom install, you name it. Its 2.5mm² cross-sectional area makes it ideal for longer runs.

Like all QED speaker cables, XT25 adheres to the principles outlined in the (recently updated) Sound of Science Report. And like all QED speaker cables, XT25 comes with an unlimited lifetime warranty.

XT25 will cost £6 per metre - cold-welded with QED's 4mm Airloc plugs or spades, a 3m pair will cost around £70.

