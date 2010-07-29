The new DAB/FM model will be initially on sale exclusively through HMV and will set you back £120.

The radio is 'wrapped in black vinyl, just like a Marshall amp, with solid wood construction, brass-effect control panel and a black metallic grille'.

New features include compatibility with Pure's ChargePAK, giving you up to 24 hours of listening time, an OLED display, added presets and an auxiliary input for connecting an iPod or MP3 player.

And yes, the Evoke-1S Marshall still goes up to 11... It can be pre-ordered from HMV.com and will be in stores from early August, and with independent stores from September.

We took a tour round Marshall's factory yesterday as part of the launch, and here's the blog.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.