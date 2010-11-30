As well as providing DAB/FM reception, it also gives wi-fi access to thousands of web-based stations and can stream music from a wi-fi-enabled computer.

Pure has included its cloud-based FlowSongs music service that allows users to identify tracks playing on any radio station and buy them directly for future playback on the radio or computer.

"One Flow achieves a new price in premium digital and internet radio, but it does so without compromise," says Colin Crawford, Pure's marketing director.

The Pure One Flow has a black satin finish with chrome dials, 30 DAB and FM presets, kitchen and sleep timers, a 3.5mm input for iPod or MP3 players, a headphone socket, two alarms and a large LCD display.

The optional rechargeable ChargePAK battery (£35) gives up to 40 hours' listening on a full charge.

As part of Pure's EcoPlus range, the unit has reduced power consumption in operation and standby.

