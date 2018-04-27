While the Siesta Home is Pure’s smallest all-in-one system. It is mains-powered, rather than portable like the brand’s Evoke H2 radio.
First and foremost a radio, the Siesta Home has 40 station presents (20 digital and 20 FM) as well as four alarms.
Alongside DAB/DAB+ and FM radio is Bluetooth streaming and a CD player. There are two charging-capable USB ports, and a headphone output too.
User functionality is aided by a remote control, backlit buttons and a text display the brightness of which automatically adjusts to the ambient lighting in the room.
Under the hood are twin passive radiators, and a 3in wide-range driver which Pure says delivers a sound performance that belies the system’s tidy proportions.
The Siesta Home will be available soon from John Lewis in either ‘graphite’ (black) and ‘polar’ (white), priced at £200.
