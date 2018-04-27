While the Siesta Home is Pure’s smallest all-in-one system. It is mains-powered, rather than portable like the brand’s Evoke H2 radio.

First and foremost a radio, the Siesta Home has 40 station presents (20 digital and 20 FM) as well as four alarms.

Alongside DAB/DAB+ and FM radio is Bluetooth streaming and a CD player. There are two charging-capable USB ports, and a headphone output too.

User functionality is aided by a remote control, backlit buttons and a text display the brightness of which automatically adjusts to the ambient lighting in the room.

Under the hood are twin passive radiators, and a 3in wide-range driver which Pure says delivers a sound performance that belies the system’s tidy proportions.

The Siesta Home will be available soon from John Lewis in either ‘graphite’ (black) and ‘polar’ (white), priced at £200.

MORE:

Best DAB radios 2018

Best internet radios 2018

BBC to keep FM radio for “foreseeable future”

Norway becomes first country to turn off FM radio

Sky confirms no satellite dish required from late 2018