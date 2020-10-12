Prime Day speaker deals: save 25% on hi-fi and home theater speakers

It's not all Echo speakers and Fire TV Sticks in the Amazon Prime Day sales. You can save on hi-fi and home theater speakers too, including these excellent deals from Q Acoustics.

Whether you're after a pair of stereo speakers for a home hi-fi system or you're thinking about buying a 5.1-speaker system for surround sound, there are deals to be found across the Q Acoustics range. There's even a soundbar, too.

Many of these products have received glowing five-star reviews and are previous What Hi-Fi? Awards winners – so with these discounts, they're great value.

Q Acoustics M4 soundbar $350 $297

This Award-winning soundbar delivers great dispersion of sound, weighty, powerful bass and wireless Bluetooth for music playback. It goes loud but sounds detailed at low volume too. A great soundbar option, now at a great price.

Q Acoustics 3050i floorstanding speakers $840 $714

If your love bass and big sound but don't have a huge budget, then a pair of affordable floorstanding speakers is what you need. These five-star speakers are a great bet, especially at this new low price.