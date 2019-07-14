Amazon Prime Day: Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones now 44% off

Beats by Dre headphones remain ever-popular thanks to their sleek designs, unwavering celebrity endorsement and, of course, the brand's Apple ownership.

And doing nothing to hamper their popularity is this Amazon Prime Day 44%-off discount on the Solo 3 Wireless headphones.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones £250 £138 at Amazon Not the most detailed or subtle headphones out there, but with impressive wireless technology, a stylish design and this £90-off Prime Day saving, those shortcomings can almost be forgotten. The deal is on a range of colours too.View Deal

They're now just £138 (down from £250) – the cheapest price we've ever seen them. We didn't find the Solo 3 Wireless the most competitive wireless headphones on the market at their original price, but this hefty discount certainly helps their performance-per-pound case.

They have a faultless feature list, too, which includes a massive 40-hour battery life. There's extra benefits for iOS users too as there’s a seamless link with your iPhone; turn the headphones on and your iPhone will ask if you want to connect.

With a £90 Prime Day discount from now until tomorrow (16th) 11:59pm, they should certainly make the shortlist of the fashion-conscious iPhone owner.

