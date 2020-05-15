Save 40% on Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones – now just £99 at Currys

Beats by Dre headphones remain ever-popular thanks to their sleek designs, unwavering celebrity endorsement and, of course, the brand's Apple ownership.

And doing nothing to hamper their popularity no doubt is this 41 per cent discount on the Solo 3 Wireless headphones.

Originally £250 when they launched in 2016, they have typically cost £170 in recent months. Now, though, they can be snapped up for just £99 at Currys.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones £170 £99 at Currys

Not the most detailed or subtle headphones out there, but with impressive wireless technology, a stylish design and this £70-off saving, those shortcomings can almost be forgotten. The deal is on Magenta (pictured) and violet colourways.View Deal

We didn't find the Solo 3 Wireless the most competitive wireless headphones on the market at their original price, but this hefty discount certainly helps their performance-per-pound case.

They have a faultless feature list, too, which includes a massive 40-hour battery life. There's extra benefits for iOS users too as there’s a seamless link with your iPhone; turn the headphones on and your iPhone will ask if you want to connect.

At such an attractive price, they should certainly make the shortlist of the fashion-conscious iPhone owner.

