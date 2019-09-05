Philips unveils two OLED TVs with Bowers & Wilkins Atmos speakers

One of the TV highlights from last summer was the announcement of Philips partnering with Bowers & Wilkins to launch the OLED903 TV with built-in B&W speakers.

Fast forward one year and we now have two more OLED+ models that leverage that collaboration, the OLED+934 and OLED+984. They are the third and fourth B&W Philips TV ranges following the 903 OLED and 8804 LCD.

Both Ambilight TVs, available imminently, benefit from Philips' third-generation P5 processing engine, which, the company says, reaches new PQ performance levels and brings improved noise reduction, sharpness, contrast and colour accuracy.

The third-gen P5 adds additional computational power over the original P5, supposedly doubling processing power, and resulting in a 30 per cent picture PQ improvement over the 803 and 903.

Philips promises better overall HDR performance for HDR10 and HDR10+ sources and, for the first time, Dolby Vision content. The engine uses a higher bit resolution to improve dark detail, and processor modes such as Detail Enhancer and Perfect Natural Reality have been improved to produce a sharper, higher-contrast picture.

(Image credit: Philips)

While both TVs support Dolby Atmos, the OLED+934 model truly commits to the cause with two 5cm upward-firing speakers aiming to provide a greater sense of scale and height during Atmos content playback – much like the Panasonic GZ2000 TV.

The first 2.1.2-specification Dolby Atmos-enabled TV, the 934+ also sports four 3cm mid-range drivers, two decoupled 1.9cm titanium tweeers and a centrally mounted, Flowport-ported 8cm subwoofer.

But "the most advanced sound system ever offered on a TV" is the claim of the OLED+984. Its sound system, mounted in a dedicated cabinet located below the TV, comprises three 10cm mid/bass left, right and centre drivers each inside their own ported enclosure. The 'Tweeter-on-Top' mounting decouples the tweeter from the other drivers for more accurate high-frequency performance.

(Image credit: Philips)

(Image credit: Philips)

The OLED+984 TV is available as a 65in model (£4500), while the OLED+934 sibling comes in 65in (£3000) and 55in (£2200) sizes.

MORE:

Samsung launches 55-inch 8K QLED TV with HDR10+

Hisense goes 8K at IFA 2019 with big-screen U9E ULED TVs

Best TVs 2019: budget to premium 4K Ultra HD TVs