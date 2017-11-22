Its debut Indiegogo product was the Smart Buckle – a watch strap that turns any timepiece into a fitness tracker – and now the Gooseberry’s second project, which makes any headphones wireless “in less than 60 seconds”, has also been fully backed.

The pebble-shaped Poppins connects to any 3.5mm audio jack (whether your headphones or a system) and transmits music from your phone or tablet over Bluetooth.

The claimed battery life is seven hours, making it something akin to a portable Google Chromecast Audio – although whether it sounds as good is yet to be heard.

With a click of a button, two Poppins can also be paired to a single device so that you and your friend can listen to the same music together. You can also enable hands-free calling.

Poppins comes in blue, green, red and brown colours, and comes with a magnetic clip so you don't lose it.

It costs around $40, though various ‘early bird’ deals available now include one for $19 (plus $15 UK shipping), two for $35 (+$18 UK shipping), and even a box of 50 for $1000 – a Poppin for every person in your life.

