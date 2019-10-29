10 best Christmas tech gift ideas for travel lovers

This guide is all about gifting inspiration for frequent flyers; that friend or relative who can't make it through the Queen's speech without announcing their next long-haul destination.

From noise-cancelling headphones to Bluetooth trackers, power banks to tiny tablets, these affordable, travel-savvy gifts will keep even the most restless souls happy...

Sony WH-1000XM3

(Image credit: sony)

You don't need to be travelling first class to get premium sound; these third generation Sony wireless headphones will work just as well in coach. A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2019 winner, they offer supreme comfort, natural, all-round sound quality, a 30-hour battery life and class-leading noise cancelling – ideal for isolating you from the person in front's continual request for another glass of orange juice.

Tile Pro

(Image credit: Tile )

Picture the scene: they've checked into their capsule hotel in Tokyo, unpacked their bag and are just about to leave their little cubicle for a night in Ginza. Only, wait, where did they put their wallet and ID? Nobody needs a jet-lagged search for valuables in unfamiliar surroundings, so give them a hand by gifting them a Bluetooth tracker.

Tile makes the world's best-selling such device, and the Pro model boasts a seriously impressive 400ft range. It measures just a few centimetres wide and can be attached to anything – luggage, bag, keys, cuddly toy – and then used to alert the owner to their item's whereabouts with a ringtone activated by their smartphone.

If their luggage went missing, there's the added benefit that any Tile device within range of their missing item can notify them of its location, too.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2

(Image credit: Ultimate Ears)

Another What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award winner, this brilliantly named wireless speaker is about the size of a coffee mug. The sound you'll get from it belies its diminutive proportions, though. It's water and dust-proof to an IP67 rating, designed to float and promises 13 hours of playback on a full charge. Beach day in Bali? They'll bring it. Rainy hike? Yep. Camping in Dorset? Absolutely.

Anker PowerCore+ 26800

(Image credit: Anker)

You might have passed on gallivanting across the globe with them, but you still want to follow their every sunset, meal, beach day and cute cat on Instagram, right? Nobody wants that last, perfect holiday moment to go un-shared because they ran out of battery.

This portable Anker USB charger holds up to ten phone charges, can deliver fast-charging to three devices simultaneously, and doesn't even need to be plugged in – so if they forgot to pack the corresponding country's adaptor, it's no biggie.

Sony NW-A45

(Image credit: Sony)

The Award-winners are coming thick and fast, aren't they? Yes, this little Sony portable music player scooped up a 2019 gong this year too. And if you're looking for another reason to purchase it – aside from its hi-res audio capabilities and great sound for budget money – here's one: using a separate device for tunes will further save on their phone battery somewhere down the road.

Of course, other excellent PMPs are available, such as Astell & Kern's A&futura SE100, but you'd better be feeling generous...

Apple iPad Mini

(Image credit: Apple)

You want Award-winners? The excellent iPad Mini tablet marks the fourth in this little gift guide alone. To paraphrase Disney's The Jungle Book: wherever we wander, wherever we roam, we couldn't be fonder of our big home.

Slip the excellent iPad Mini tablet into their bag, have it loaded up with books and digital magazine subscriptions, plus their favourite TV shows downloaded from the likes of BBC iPlayer, and they'll be able to take a break from exploring whenever they need a proper slice of home. Got an Apple device yourself? FaceTime video calling will keep you in close contact.

Bolatus (30cm) multi-charger cable

(Image credit: Bolatus)

Do they have an iPhone, a Samsung Galaxy Tab, a pair of true wireless earphones, a MacBook Air or a UE Bluetooth speaker? Chances are they have at least two devices that use different charging connectors, and thus, this super-handy three-in-one (micro USB, USB-C and Lightning) charging cable will be invaluable.

It means they don't have to get annoyed with themselves for forgetting a particular juice-supplier for a particular device – which is worth its weight in gold to the seasoned Globe-trotter.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

On-ears are excellent for plane journeys, but what if your giftee in mind is backpacking, hiking or trekking? Something the size of a box of dental floss is vastly preferable to a larger case holding a heavier pair of cans, and Cambridge Audio's true wireless offering (yes, it's another What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award winner) proves that downsizing needn't mean sacrificing on sound quality.

Class-leaders in their category, these little in-ear headphones offer an immense amount of detail and dynamic build for the money.

Incase Icon Pack

(Image credit: Incase)

This design-conscious laptop backpack is made from patented Woolenex, abrasion-resistant fabric woven from two different thicknesses of polyester fibre.

Durable and weather resistant but still chic and within hand-luggage guidelines, the main compartment is large enough to carry a 15-inch MacBook while the front pocket offers ideal dimensions for an iPad or tablet. A plethora of storage pockets and useful, zippered compartments mean every little item for chapstick to charger will be protected, and there’s even a pocket with a headphone cable hole for easy wired listening on the go.

AudioQuest Dragonfly Cobalt DAC

(Image credit: AudioQuest)

We're rounding this gift guide off with one final What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award winner. Yes, it may look just like a dinky USB stick, but that's its beauty. The AudioQuest Dragonfly Cobalt is a little bobby-dazzler of a digital to-analogue-converter.

Its plug-in-and-play approach will vastly improve the sound from a computer, or (with the included dongle) a smartphone or tablet. A more premium proposition to, say, the Cyrus soundKey. it is one for the roaming audiophile in your life, but if you're reading this list it's probably because you know one...