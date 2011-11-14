Here's a Christmas offer from mobile operator Orange that might grab your fancy.

It's offering new or upgrading pay-as-you-go customers who buy a new phone for £30 or more a free gift pack including a pair of £60 Angle & Curve headphones.

The special gift box also includes:

• A headphone splitter to share your music on your mobile with a friend

• A screen cloth to keep your mobile clean

• An Orange piggy bank to help save your Christmas pennies

PAYG phones qualifying for the offer include the Orange RIO, Orange San Francisco, Orange Stockholm and Samsung Galaxy Mini. The deal runs until December 24th.

