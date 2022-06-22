New issue of What Hi-Fi? out now: the best kit money can buy – turntables, TVs, speakers and more

Justifying the outlay for a pricey piece of home-entertainment equipment is not always easy. But if there’s one thing the past couple of years has taught us, it’s that sharing experiences and passions with friends and loved ones is fundamental to the enjoyment of life. Otherwise, what’s it all about?

When you break down the cost of a pair of speakers, an amplifier, a record player or other bit of kit that you're sure to be enjoying for years to come, the daily outlay doesn't seem so bad – you really can get superb value out of what you are paying the big money for. And real quality comes at a price.

With this in mind, in this month's magazine, we celebrate more expensive products we feel truly justify the outlay for your passion. In our high-end Temptations special we highlight the top-end kit that we have appreciated most over the past few years. Feast your eyes, and then prepare to dig deep...

And, as usual, we also have reviews of the very latest AV products in our First Tests section.

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here (opens in new tab), or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad (opens in new tab), Android devices or Kindle edition (opens in new tab).

The Best of the Best

(Image credit: Future)

If you think compromise is a dirty word, then our August issue of What Hi-Fi? is especially for you. We have chosen our favourite top-level products in 12 categories – audio and visual – and, over a whopping 38 pages, we deliver our in-depth verdicts on every one of them. But be warned: these high-flyers do not come cheap.

At this level, where small details are critical, manufacturers push engineering to its limits, which is never going to be cheap. Whether it’s the best in diminutive in-ear headphones or the finest big-screen TV, the pursuit of excellence requires a money-no-object approach. So, hang the cost – and enjoy the best.

(Image credit: Future)

What we present this issue, then, is an opulent feast of aspirational hi-fi and AV. From top-end turntables to terrific tellies, if you've got the cash to splash, these are the products that we'd most heartily recommend.

Undoubtedly what you're getting for the money here are products with fantastic fit and finish, brilliant engineering and features galore. The resultant picture and sound you'll get from such top-drawer treats are worth every penny.

Read our pick of the best of the best in hi-fi and AV kit in the August issue of What Hi-Fi?.

High End Munich show report

(Image credit: Future)

And talking of high-end, the High End Munich show returned last month after a Covid-enforced break, and we were in Germany to witness the weird and wonderful among the hi-fi industry's newest products. In this month's What Hi-Fi? we run down the most interesting and exciting gear we found there.

First with reviews

(Image credit: Future)

We've also packed our First Tests section with reviews of all the latest hi-fi and AV kit.

We kick off with Sony's XR-55A95K. The world's first QD-OLED TV, we were excited to see what this expectedly game-changing tech would mean for our TV viewing. On paper we should be looking at superior brightness, deeper blacks and vivid colours such as we've never seen before. Does the Sony set measure up? Find out in this month's mag!

Then we turn the clock back to the 1970s for Mission's resurrected 770 speakers. With a retro aesthetic and engineering inspired by the original standmounters, do they sound as good as they look?

Also on our test benches this month we have the Wharfedale Evo 4.4 5.1 speaker package, KEF LS60 Wireless floorstanders, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds, Sony WH-1000XM5 and Sonos Ray soundbar. We think you'll agree that's quite a line-up of exciting new products in established ranges and from some of the finest manufacturers. Find out what we made of them in the August issue of What Hi-Fi?.

(Image credit: Future)

Finally, don't forget to check out our Buyer’s Guide, featuring a definitive list of all the best home entertainment kit you can buy. If you’re looking to purchase anything from a pair of wireless headphones to a home theatre speaker system, this section will tell you where to spend your money wisely.

Whatever you do, don't miss the August 2022 issue of What Hi-Fi? Grab a copy today, or simply download it onto your tablet or smartphone instead. Enjoy!

