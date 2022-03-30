New issue of What Hi-Fi? out now: 12 great record players for every budget

The good old turntable, which has been with us since almost the very start of recorded sound, is positively blooming in 2022. After a decidedly tricky patch in the ‘80s and ‘90s, with the introduction of digital formats like the CD, vinyl has been resurrected by fans new and old who appreciate the appeal of the old analogue warhorse.

In the May issue of What Hi-Fi?, we bring you a superb selection of some of the best record players you can buy, including excellent entry-level decks plus more premium options.

Elsewhere in our special vinyl-themed issue we help you get the best sound from your turntable, advise what to look out for when buying second-hand records, and much more. As usual we also have reviews of the latest products in our First Tests section, and more premium kit in our regular Temptations slot.

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition.

Get into the groove...

(Image credit: Future)

It’s testament to the enduring appeal of vinyl recordings, not to mention the tactility and fun of spinning records, that the past few years have seen something of a vinyl revival. Indeed, record sales are still growing.

Now, if you really want to get the best out of your records, you’re going to need a good record player. That's why, in this month's What Hi-Fi?, we present our pick of the best turntables you can buy on a relatively humble budget, from simple to set up entry-level decks to great value ‘grown up’ decks costing thousands.

Something for every level of vinyl enthusiast then.

And if you're a vinyl enthusiast, read on...

(Image credit: Future)

Our packed vinyl special doesn't end there. First we look at how you can get the very best sound from your turntable, from positioning to your choice of cartridge and tonearm. Then, for when you're digging for gems in your local record shop, we give you 10 tips for buying second-hand vinyl too.

The battle of the streaming speakers

(Image credit: Future)

In our wireless streaming systems head-to-head, we pitch the brand new Sonus Faber Omnia against Naim's brilliant, established Mu-so 2. Both these products offer style and sonic substance in a neat package – but which one is best? Find out in this month's What Hi-Fi?.

First with reviews

(Image credit: Future)

As ever in our First Tests section you’ll find reviews of all the latest hi-fi and AV kit. In May's unmissable issue we lead off with the Philips 65OLED986, a spanking new OLED TV that sees the brand team up with British hi-fi stars Bowers & Wilkins. The aim? To combine a seriously good picture with equally good integrated sound. Does this set add up to the sum of its parts? Find out this month!

Rega's System One is a new, complete entry-level vinyl system, which presents a fuss-free but serious hi-fi solution – and we give our verdict on it this month. Also under the all-seeing inspection of our expert reviewers are Sony's innovative WF-L900 LinkBuds, the fantastic JBL Flip 6 wireless speaker and LG's HU810PW 4K projector.

How do these latest products measure up against the best kit around? Find out in the May issue of What Hi-Fi?.

The kind of high-end kit that dreams are made of

(Image credit: Future)

Our regular Temptations pages are where you'll find the best premium hi-fi and AV products, complete with matching price-tags.

Can we interest you in an outstanding pair of floorstanders, in the form of the PMC Fact Fenstrias? They may be just shy of £57,000, but when we tell you "the ability of these PMCs to render different textures of bass sounds is rare and frankly astonishing", you may just want to remortgage your house.

Ditto with the Goldmund Telos 590 Nextgen II, an integrated amplifier that's "capable of thumping out large-scale dynamic swings with venom". £25K is the asking price, but you know you want one anyway.

And finally, don't forget to check out our Buyer’s Guide, featuring a definitive list of all the best home entertainment kit you can buy. If you’re looking to purchase anything from a pair of wireless headphones to a home theatre speaker system, this section will tell you where to spend your money wisely.

Whatever you do, don't miss the May 2022 issue of What Hi-Fi? Grab a copy today, or simply download it onto your tablet or smartphone instead. Enjoy!

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition