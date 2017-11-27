Bluesound has released a new 2.14 version of its BluOS Controller app, which lets you wirelessly connect a Pulse Soundbar and Sub to a pair of Pulse Flex speakers to act as dedicated rear surround channels. In that confirguration, the Pulse 4.1 system supports Dolby Digital soundtracks.

The new app also brings a smattering of other improvements. Deezer HiFi (the streaming service’s CD-quality offering) is now accessible across all BluOS-enabled products. And an optimised music engine within the app also allows for a “more responsive experience and easier browsing” with quicker access to local music, playlists and music-streaming services.

MORE: Bluesound Generation 2 review

App-switching between the BluOS Controller and NAD Remote apps is now supported, as is an auto-sense feature for Bluesound products with an optical input.

To enjoy the new features brought by the new BluOS software, users need to upgrade their BluOS-enabled products and download the new app.

