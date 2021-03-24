New Apple A14X chip outed in iOS code ahead of iPad Pro launch

Apple's rumoured A14X chip could level up the performance of the next-generation iPad Pro, reports 9to5Mac.

A reference to the long-awaited processor, which is said to be "blisteringly fast", was spotted in today's iOS 14.5 beta release. The developer version of Apple's next operating system mentions a chip named "13G". But since no such chip exists, the mysterious "13G" is thought to refer to the A14X in disguise.

The tip seems to confirm a recent Bloomberg report, which claims the iPad Pro 2021 will boast "an updated processor that is on par with the faster M1 chip" found in the company's current MacBook laptops.

If the latest leak checks out, it suggests the A14X – and therefore the next iPad Pro – could be unveiled sooner rather than later.

As it stands, the iPad Pro 2021 is tipped to launch next month. We're expecting to see two versions, with the larger, 12.9-inch model boasting a Mini LED display. And with the A14X chip under the bonnet, there should be more than enough oomph to show off Mini LED's LCD-beating contrast and colour reproduction.

The A14X chip is said to use a compact "System-on-Chip" design. There's even been a leaked speed test by Geekbench that suggests the new chip is faster than the Intel Core i9 processor in the 2020 MacBook Pro (via AppleInsider).

Sounds impressive, but we'll keep you up to date with all the latest leaks in the run up to Apple's next launch event. We're due a bumper crop of Apple devices this year, including the iPad Pro 2021, AirPods 3 wireless earbuds, AirPods Pro 2 noise-cancelling buds, iPhone 13 and new Apple TV.

