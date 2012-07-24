UPDATE

The Make it in Great Britain exhibition opens today at London's Science Museum, and to celebrate its participation in the show, British Audio company Naim Audio is running two competitions – one with a £7000 streaming system to be won, the other offering the company's UnitiQute all-in-one as a prize.

To enter the main competition – which has as a prize a SuperUniti, a pair of Ovator S-400 speakers and an iPad to run the company's n-Stream control app – all you need to do is enter your details on a dedicated page on the Naim website.

Naim will be launching a separate competition on its Facebook page, with users entering by sharing their stories of what Naim means to them.

To give you an idea what they're looking for, the company has posted a video on YouTube, in which Technical Director – and 26-year Naim veteran – Roy George explains The Art of Listening.

Posted 19.04.12

Naim Audio is one of several top British companies to be chosen to take part in the forthcoming 'Make it in Great Britain' exhibition at the London Science Museum.

The Salisbury-based hi-fi manufacturer joins BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce and McLaren at the exhibition, which runs from July 24th to September 9th.

Naim's interactive exhibit will tell the engineering story behind the company's audio products, while one of its hi-fi systems will play "great British music" for visitors to enjoy.

The Science Museum says it will use the event to celebrate the UK's "manufacturing champions".

The exhibition is the culmination of the 'Make it in Great Britain' campaign launched last November by the Department for Business Innovation and Skills.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook