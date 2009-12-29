Trending

More savings in the Richer Sounds sale

By News 

There are further savings on LG, Sharp and Toshiba TVs in the Richer Sounds sale, on now

There are big savings on LG, Sharp and Toshiba TVs. The Toshiba 32AV615 LCD TV is now £279.95 (save £70), and the Toshiba Regza 32LV665 Full HD model is down £120 to £329.95.

LG TV offers include the LG 37LH2000, reduced £60 to £369.95, and you can save £200 on the Full HD LG 47LH3000, now selling at £599.95.

Or for those who want a small screen, there's a Sharp LC19SH7EBK for £139.95 (saving £60).

Want an all-in-one soundbar? Then the Sharp HTSB200 is just £79.95.

For full 5.1 surround sound, Richer is selling the Award-winning STR-DH800 AV receiver for £249.95.

And if music is your thing, there's a Cambridge Audio hi-fi separates system – Azur 340A amp + Azur 340C CD player + S30 speakers + iD10 iPod dock – for £349.95 (save £135).

