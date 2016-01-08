Moon has unveiled a new addition to its Neo range at CES 2016: the all-in-one ACE (which stands for A Complete Experience). It combines an integrated amplifier with a high-resolution streamer and DAC that lets you play from a variety of sources.

All you need to do is add speakers.

The integrated amplifier packs 50W of power per channel, while the DAC can handle PCM files up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD formats up to DSD256.

There's a comprehensive set of connections, with three line level analogue inputs, two inputs apiece for optical and SPDIF, and a 3.5mm input for music players.

You can stream files either wirelessly or use the ethernet connection, and there's support for Tidal, too.

But that's not all. There's even a moving magnet phono stage in the ACE, so you can plug in your turntable as well as stream files from a NAS, laptop or smartphone.

Add in aptX Bluetooth and a 6.35mm headphone socket, and you have a rather exciting and complete unit that can play just about anything.

You can control the Neo ACE using Moon's MiND (Moon Intelligent Network Device) app for smartphones and tablets, although the app is currently available for Apple devices only.

The Moon Neo ACE will cost you $3500 - or £2500 in the UK - and we can't wait to get a sample into our listening rooms for a full review.

