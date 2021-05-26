Monster TV deal: save $600 on Sony's 75-inch X950H at Amazon and Best Buy

Looking for a big TV with a big discount? The whopping 75-inch Sony X950H 4K smart LED TV is down $600. This model original hit the shelves in 2020 at $3499 before dropping to $2599. Now, you pick up this beauteous beast for just $1999 at Amazon and Best Buy.

The show-stopping price tag really doesn't do this set justice. It hails from Sony's 2020 TV range and features state-of-the-art X-Motion picture processing and all your favourite streaming apps, from Hulu to HBO and beyond.

Now $1500 less than the MSRP, the discounted X950H is a doozy of deal...

75-inch Sony 4K TV deal

Sony X950H 75-inch 4K Ultra HD TV $2600 $1999 at Amazon

This 75-incher offers a cinematic experience and comes with a epic $600 discount. Powered by Android TV and Alexa voice control, you've got plenty of streaming apps and loads of TV tech built-in. A great saving on an impactful TV.View Deal

While we've not reviewed the 75-inch X950H, we awarded the smaller 49-inch X950H (also known as the X9505 in Europe) five stars last year, praising its "punchy, rich picture performance" and "snappy user experience".

The 75-inch X950H supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, as well as IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Calibrated. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Showtime, Hulu and Disney+ are all on board and you can use AirPlay 2 to stream Apple TV content from an iOS device to the X950H.

Better still, the 75in X950H model improves on the 49-inch model in the sound department thanks to the addition of Sony’s Acoustic Multi Audio technology. There's Dolby Atmos too, so expect an immersive audio experience whether you're streaming the Indy 500 or an Indiana Jones movie.

For the price, you're getting a whole lot of TV from one of the biggest names in premium TV screens. Ok, it's not be part of the 2021 Sony TV line-up so it doesn't sport the all-new 3D Surround Upscaling tech or the company's very latest picture processing, but with an extra $600 off an already-discounted price this is one of the best high-end TV deals of the year. Best move fast if you want one.

