If fluorescent colours are your thing, then you might be taken by these rather startling yellow/orange 'neon' DNA on-ear headphones from Monster.

They feature the company's Pure Monster Sound Technology, tuned by the company's boss Noel Lee, and they cost £170 a pair.

If the colour combination shown here doesn't appeal, there are two more new options: silver on neon green and rose gold. Or you can go for the more traditional black, white, cobalt blue and perfect teal finishes that already exist.

Still not satisfied? Then Monster DNA Custom Looks 'skins' provide even more options, including brushed steel and white leopard.

All Monster DNA headphones incorporate Monster MusicShare, with dual-port inputs that allow up to five headphones to connect at once so you can share your music with others.

By Andy Clough

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+