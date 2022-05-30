Memorial Day headphones sales: 10 of the best deals

Whether you want wired or wireless, earbuds or over-ear headphones, there's a deal for you in the Memorial Day headphone sales.

We've scoured all the major retailers to see what they have to offer. And we've slimmed that list down to only the best deals. So if you're looking for a new pair of headphones, here's our pick of the very best deals.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 3: $180 $149 at Amazon (save $30) (opens in new tab)

A $30 saving might not be a huge discount, but Apple's AirPods 3 are extremely reliable, comfortable, and convenient wireless earbuds. And Apple Deals are quite rare, so when you do see one, it's best to strike quickly.

(opens in new tab) JBL Reflect Flow: $150 $54 at Walmart (save $96) (opens in new tab)

These sporty wireless earbuds from JBL fit snugly in your ear which makes them great for long runs. They also sound lively and energetic and pack in a massive 20 hours of battery life. Save $96 on the black pair at Walmart.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds $279 $199 at Amazon (save $80) (opens in new tab)

These brilliant wireless earbuds combine top noise-cancelling tech and excellent comfort with a rich, dynamic sound. Head over to Amazon today to take advantage of this $80 price drop.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: $550 $470 at Walmart (save $80) (opens in new tab)

Apple's most premium headphones are also on the end of a welcome discount. If you want a stylish pair of wireless headphones with class-leading sound quality and excellent build quality, check out the AirPods Max.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: $250 $200 at BHPhoto (save $50) (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro bring with them both a more robust, dynamic sound than the 'standard' AirPods and a more impressive $50 in savings. If you've got $200 to spend on some wireless earbuds and want to keep it in the Apple family, look no further!

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser HD 820: $2000 $1799.95 at Crutchfield (save $200) (opens in new tab)

If you're in the market for some of the best sound quality money can buy in a pair of headphones, look no further than the HD 820. These cans sound absolutely fantastic, feel solidly built, and are cleverly designed.

(opens in new tab) Bose QC45 $329 $279 at Amazon (save $50) (opens in new tab)

The QuietComfort 45 are built for frequent flyers. Not only do they fold down, making them perfect for stowing in your carry-on luggage, they also have some of the best noise-cancelling around, for blocking out unwanted plane noise.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 7 Pro $199 $159 at Amazon (save $40) (opens in new tab)

The Elite 7 Pro focus just as much on calls as they do music. Jabra's MultiSensor Voice technology delivers "ultimate call clarity, even in the noisiest places", with algorithms analysing background noise. They're noise-cancelling, too.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 4 Active $119 $99 at Amazon (save $20) (opens in new tab)

Active types will love the Elite 4 Active. They were quite affordable to begin with, so add in this discount, and they're very reasonable indeed. Onboard is IP57 waterproofing, noise cancellation and compatibility with the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

