Marshall's guitar amp-inspired portable speakers now start at £220

Marshall has today launched two portable Bluetooth speakers, the Stanmore II (£220, pictured above) and Tufton (£350, pictured below), which join the 2018-launched Kilburn II (£270) to round out the brand’s portable wireless range.

The three-strong series - complete just in time for summer! - joins Marshall's existing powered Bluetooth and Alexa-compatible wi-fi speaker lines, and offers over 20 hours of battery life to satisfy even the most hardcore picnickers.

All three portable speakers have much more in common, too: multi-directional sound, a top-panel battery indicator, EQ and volume dials, a 3.5mm input, and the brand's trademark guitar amp aesthetic complete with a guitar-like carrying strap.

‘Multi-host’ functionality means that two Bluetooth sources can simultaneously connect to the speakers, too.

The Stockwell II - the smallest of the three, about the size of a child’s lunchbox - features Bluetooth 5.0, IPX4 water resistance (so it can be safely splashed) and 20 watts of sound that’s fired both forwards and backwards. A 20-minute charge offers six hours of playback, and the built-in battery can act as a powerbank to charge portable devices too.

The also-new Tufton, whose larger, 4.9kg form pushes the traditional portable parameters, also features multi-directional sound - 70 watts of it this time. A 20-minute charge gives the user four hours of battery, while an IPX2 rating can protect it from 'dripping water'.

The existing 36-watt Kilburn II, which slots between the two newcomers in both size and price, also features multi-directional sound and IPX2 protection. Its Bluetooth 5.0 functionality is aptX-compatible, and a 20-minute offers three hours of playback.

The Stanmore II, Kilburn II and Tufton portable Bluetooth speakers are available now from Marshall's site.

MORE:

Marshall Acton II Voice speaker review