Lypertek PurePlay Z5 true wireless earbuds combine ANC and affordability

We'll skip to the good part: Lypertek's PurePlay Z5 true wireless earphones are here, bringing with them hybrid active noise cancelling technology, a newly developed PureControl ANC app, plenty of extra features and a temptingly competitive price-point.

Despite specialising in true wireless headphones since setting up shop in 2017, Lypertek's PurePlay Z5 represents the firm's first ever ANC true wireless earphones and, to push them further, the company has also developed the brand new PureControl ANC app specifically designed for the proposition – which puts them right up against our pick of the best AirPods-challenging buds.

Lypertek's hybrid ANC technology promises to significantly reduce the amount of external noise for distraction-free listening, while the Ambient mode should allow you to hear the world around you "with the click of a button" and without removing your earphones.

Drilling down into that claim a little, Lypertek PurePlay Z5 includes Auto-Ambient, billed as a brand new feature designed and developed by Lypertek which reduces the need to interact with your earbud controls by automatically activating Ambient sound when you stop or pause audio playback. This feature can, says Lypertek, easily be switched on or off via the app.

The feature sounds much like PausePlus, a perk we loved in the recently-reviewed Shure Aonic Free that, when toggled on, activates your chosen level of Environment Mode as soon as you pause playback (perhaps when someone says hi) but not when you’re actually listening to your tunes. We’ve often knocked other in-ears for providing an ambient aware feature but making it too difficult to activate when you actually need it – to the point that we’d rather just remove an earpiece.

We expressed a desire for other earbud makers to follow suit, so it's good to see it on the features list at this even more affordable end of the market. 

(Image credit: Lypertek)

And it's good news elsewhere too; expect 10mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX and aptX Adaptive, a cVc8.0 two-mic setup for call-handling, up to seven hours from the buds plus 28 hours from the wireless charging case (to equal an impressive 35-hour total) and an IPX5 rating – so they should be fine for the gym.

On top of this, the proprietary LDX Audio Mode (short for 'Lypertek Definition Expander') promises a fully programmed and easy to select sound profile specifically designed for the PurePlay Z5. You should also be able to customise the on-device control functions and can even remove single touch controls entirely, thus reducing the chance of accidental presses.

Finally, Lypertek mentions a three-strong selection of eartip designs provided with its PurePlay Z5 earphones – and on paper at least, they put several more premium earbuds to shame. PurePower eartips use a thick silicone and narrow bore design to provide a focused and powerful sound; PureSpace eartips use a thinner silicone and wide bore design for a spacious and open sound; PureComfort eartips use high density foam for added comfort and smoother sound.

The Lypertek PurePlay Z5 are available to buy now, priced at £119 / $129 / €129 (around AU$229). While we've yet to try a set for size (and features, and sound) there's an awful lot to like in principle...

