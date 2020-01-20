Loewe revived! New TV and audio kit expected at IFA 2020

Following its collapse last summer, German luxury TV brand Loewe has been brought back from the dead by International investment firm Skytec – and it's all hands on deck as plans for restoring, and expanding, the brand's portfolio are under way.

To restart the brand, 45 Loewe employees are occupying over 25,000 square meters at the traditional company headquarters in the city of Kronach, while a new company HQ is being constructed. From there, Loewe will look to re-establish its position in the international market and restore its supply chains. It hopes that from April most of its portfolio will be offered again, and at the IFA 2020 show in September it plans to present the first products under new management, including TVs and a brand-new portfolio of audio products.

CEO of Skytec Vladislav Khabliev comments that Loewe’s relationship with suppliers and technology partners, such as LG Display who provides the OLED panel for Loewe’s top-end bild TVs, should continue. Its ties with Chinese TV manufacturer Hisense, who has been in partnership with Loewe since 2013 and who also offered to take over Loewe, ‘should remain in the future and even be expanded’.

“With their help, most of the current Loewe portfolio is to be made available and can be ordered again quickly,” he said. “We want to get started quickly with the development of new products at the traditional location in Kronach… our goal is to reposition Loewe as an international premium brand for sophisticated consumer electronics. Until then, we can now guarantee continuity with the proven high product quality to the trade and also to our end customers and fans of the brand. This is also a strong signal to our retail partners who can continue to rely on Loewe in the future when it comes to stylish entertainment and iconic 'Engineered in Germany' design.”

