As soon as the event goes live, you will be able to follow what's happening via http://radio.linnrecords.com.
The Linn Sondek LP12 event will provide an opportunity to hear from the engineers responsible for building the turntable and allow listeners to take part in a discussion on the future Linn turntable roadmap.
Linn Records artist, Fiona Mackenzie, will also be performing a special concert live from 3.30pm.
In between sets she will be taking part in a Q&A with Gilad Tiefenbrun, where they'll discuss her music, the recording and what it's like working with Linn.
Head to the Linn Radio website for more information.